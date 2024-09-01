Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Copper coins 1/2 Céntimo de escudo of Isabella II - Spain

type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866-1868

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1866 6-pointed star. Without OM 0 31866 8-pointed star. Without OM 0 21866 OM 3-pointed stars 1 621866 OM 4-pointed stars 0 271866 OM 8-pointed star 0 811867 OM 3-pointed stars 0 631867 OM 4-pointed stars 0 251867 OM 7-pointed star 0 321867 OM 8-pointed star 0 801868 4-pointed stars. Without OM 0 01868 OM 3-pointed stars 0 251868 OM 4-pointed stars 0 461868 OM 7-pointed star 0 781868 OM 8-pointed star 0 108
