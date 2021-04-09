1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3)