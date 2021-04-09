Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3091 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
3288 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
