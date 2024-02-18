Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

