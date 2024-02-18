Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
