1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (24) XF (42) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) RB (3) BN (3) Service NN Coins (2) NGC (4) PCGS (2) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (36)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (8)

CoinsNB (2)

HERVERA (9)

ibercoin (10)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Silicua Coins (9)

Soler y Llach (11)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (14)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (1)