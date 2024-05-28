Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33525 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (28)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (8)
- Katz (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (18)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search