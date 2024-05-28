Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33525 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Heritage - December 2, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

