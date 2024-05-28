1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33525 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

