Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - May 14, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

