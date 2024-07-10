Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

