1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
