1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3161 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (12) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (4)

CoinsNB (1)

ibercoin (4)

Silicua Coins (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)