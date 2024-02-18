Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3161 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
