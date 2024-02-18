Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3161 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

