Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 29, 2012.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

