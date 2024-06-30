1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 29, 2012.

