1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 29, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
