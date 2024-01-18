Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
