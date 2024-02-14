Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place July 3, 2013.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
