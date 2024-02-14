1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place July 3, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (11) XF (40) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (23)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (5)

CoinsNB (1)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (7)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Tauler & Fau (7)