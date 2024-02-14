Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place July 3, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
