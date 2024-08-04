Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars. Without OM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
