Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 29, 2012.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

