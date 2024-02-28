1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 29, 2012.

