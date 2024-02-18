Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4003 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (28)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Naumann (3)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (18)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search