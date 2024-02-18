1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4003 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

