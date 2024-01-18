Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2879 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 88. Bidding took place May 27, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
