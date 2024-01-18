1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2879 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 88. Bidding took place May 27, 2008.

