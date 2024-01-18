Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2879 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 88. Bidding took place May 27, 2008.

Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

