Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM

Obverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
5456 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Spain 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

