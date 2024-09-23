Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1836

Golden coins (Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1836 G
Reverse 10 Thaler 1836 G
10 Thaler 1836 G
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Thaler 1836 G
Reverse 5 Thaler 1836 G
5 Thaler 1836 G
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat 1836 G
Reverse Ducat 1836 G
Ducat 1836 G
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 7

Golden coins (Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1836 G
Reverse 10 Thaler 1836 G
10 Thaler 1836 G
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1836 G
Reverse Ducat 1836 G
Ducat 1836 G
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1836 G
Reverse Thaler 1836 G
Thaler 1836 G
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 125
Obverse Thaler 1836 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1836 G Mining
Thaler 1836 G Mining
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins (Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1836 G
Reverse Thaler 1836 G
Thaler 1836 G
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Thaler 1836 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1836 G Mining
Thaler 1836 G Mining
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1836 G
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1836 G
1/12 Thaler 1836 G
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 72

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1836 G
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1836 G
3 Pfennig 1836 G
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1836 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1836 G
1 Pfennig 1836 G
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 1

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Reverse Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Thaler 1836 G Death of the King Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN"
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Reverse Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Thaler 1836 G Death of the King Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS"
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
1/6 Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 49
