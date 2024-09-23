Catalog
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1836
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1836
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1836
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Commemorative
Golden coins (Anthony)
10 Thaler 1836 G
Average price
6100 $
Sales
0
1
5 Thaler 1836 G
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
6
Ducat 1836 G
Average price
3100 $
Sales
0
7
Golden coins (Frederick Augustus II)
10 Thaler 1836 G
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Ducat 1836 G
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Silver coins (Anthony)
Thaler 1836 G
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
125
Thaler 1836 G Mining
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
11
Silver coins (Frederick Augustus II)
Thaler 1836 G
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
40
Thaler 1836 G Mining
Average price
4000 $
Sales
0
17
1/12 Thaler 1836 G
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
72
Copper coins
3 Pfennig 1836 G
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
7
1 Pfennig 1836 G
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
1
Commemorative coins
Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN"
Average price
520 $
Sales
0
105
Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS"
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
51
1/6 Thaler 1836 G Death of the King
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
49
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Category
Close
???
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
