Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King". Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Variety: Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1280 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
