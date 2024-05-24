Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King". Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

