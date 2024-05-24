Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King". Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Variety: Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS"

Obverse Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1280 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

