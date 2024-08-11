Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Commemorative coins Thaler of Anthony - Saxony-Albertine
Thaler 1829Hard Work Award
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1829 0 34
Thaler 1830Hard Work Award
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1830 0 101830 Agriculture 0 1
Thaler 1831New Constitution
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1831 S 0 323
Thaler 1836Death of the King
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1836 G Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN" 0 1051836 G Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" 0 51
