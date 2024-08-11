Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Commemorative coins Thaler of Anthony - Saxony-Albertine

type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1829

Hard Work Award
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1829 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1830

Hard Work Award
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1830 0 101830 Agriculture 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1831

New Constitution
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1831 S 0 323
type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1836

Death of the King
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1836 G Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN" 0 1051836 G Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" 0 51
