Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4224 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (5)
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
31559 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
28339 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
