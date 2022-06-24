Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4224 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
31559 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
28339 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

