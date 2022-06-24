Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4224 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2015.

Сondition AU (5) XF (5)