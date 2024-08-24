Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1830

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1830 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1830 S
10 Thaler 1830 S
Average price 7300 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Thaler 1830 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1830 S
5 Thaler 1830 S
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Ducat 1830 S
Reverse Ducat 1830 S
Ducat 1830 S
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1830 S
Reverse Thaler 1830 S
Thaler 1830 S
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse Thaler 1830 S Mining
Reverse Thaler 1830 S Mining
Thaler 1830 S Mining
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1830 S
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1830 S
1/3 Thaler 1830 S
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1830 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1830 S
1/12 Thaler 1830 S
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 16

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1830 Hard Work Award
Reverse Thaler 1830 Hard Work Award
Thaler 1830 Hard Work Award
Average price 23000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Thaler 1830 Hard Work Award
Reverse Thaler 1830 Hard Work Award
Thaler 1830 Hard Work Award Agriculture
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 1
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
