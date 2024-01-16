Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1830 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
