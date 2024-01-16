Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873

Thaler 1830 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1830 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1830 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Status International - May 17, 2019
Seller Status International
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1830 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler
