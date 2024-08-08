Ducat 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 18, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1)