Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 18, 2017.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
2655 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
