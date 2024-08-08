Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1830 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1830 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 18, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
984 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 S at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
2655 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 S at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1830 S at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1830 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search