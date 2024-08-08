Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1830 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 10 Thaler 1830 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8864 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
8819 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1830 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search