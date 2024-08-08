Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Künker (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8864 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
8819 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search