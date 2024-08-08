5 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (1)