5 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (7)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2353 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5838 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
