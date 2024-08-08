Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1830 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 5 Thaler 1830 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2353 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5838 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

