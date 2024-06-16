Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

