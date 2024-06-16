Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1830 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1830 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

