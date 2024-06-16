Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
Service
