1/12 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1926 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)