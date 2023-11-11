Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1830 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1830 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1926 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1830 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search