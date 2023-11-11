Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1926 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
