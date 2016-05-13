Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". Agriculture (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Variety: Agriculture

Obverse Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" Agriculture - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" Agriculture - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". Agriculture. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

