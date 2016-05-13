Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". Agriculture (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". Agriculture. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)