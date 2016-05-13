Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". Agriculture (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Variety: Agriculture
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1830 "Hard Work Award". Agriculture. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
