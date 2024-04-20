1/3 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

