Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,708)
- Weight 8,254 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (12)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search