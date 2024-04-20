Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1830 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1830 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1830 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,708)
  • Weight 8,254 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
512 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1830 S at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1830 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search