Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King". Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Variety: Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN"

Obverse Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

