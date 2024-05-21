Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King". Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Variety: Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
