Thaler 1836 G "Death of the King". Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Death of the King" with mark G. Edge "GOTT SEGNE SACHSEN". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (13) AU (48) XF (35) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (14)

Künker (25)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (3)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (10)

Westfälische (2)