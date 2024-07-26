Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 "New Constitution" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3138 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 "New Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

