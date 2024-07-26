Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1831 S "New Constitution" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 "New Constitution" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3138 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 "New Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
