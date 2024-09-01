Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1831

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1831 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1831 S
10 Thaler 1831 S
Average price 7700 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Thaler 1831 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1831 S
5 Thaler 1831 S
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Ducat 1831 S
Reverse Ducat 1831 S
Ducat 1831 S
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 15

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1831 S
Reverse Thaler 1831 S
Thaler 1831 S
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse Thaler 1831 S Mining
Reverse Thaler 1831 S Mining
Thaler 1831 S Mining
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1831 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1831 S
1/12 Thaler 1831 S
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1831 S
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1831 S
3 Pfennig 1831 S
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1831 S
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1831 S
1 Pfennig 1831 S
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 24

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1831 S New Constitution
Reverse Thaler 1831 S New Constitution
Thaler 1831 S New Constitution
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 323
