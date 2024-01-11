1 Pfennig 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3547 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

