Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1831 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1 Pfennig 1831 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3547 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • WAG (7)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1831 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search