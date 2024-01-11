Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3547 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
