10 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)