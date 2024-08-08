Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5076 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
