Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1831 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 10 Thaler 1831 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1831 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3279 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1831 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5076 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1831 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1831 S at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

