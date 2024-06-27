Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1831 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1831 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56608 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
