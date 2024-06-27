Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56608 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (5)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (10)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (10)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- Tosunidis Coin House (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search