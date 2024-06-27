Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56608 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

