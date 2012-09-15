Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Where to sell?
