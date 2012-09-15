Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1831 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1831 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1831 S at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

