5 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (1)