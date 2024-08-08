Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1831 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 5 Thaler 1831 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 S at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 S at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
12627 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 S at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 S at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 S at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 S at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
