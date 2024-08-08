Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
12627 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
