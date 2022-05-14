Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1831 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search