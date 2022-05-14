Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1831 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1831 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1831 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1831 S "Mining" at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1831 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

