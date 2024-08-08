Ducat 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (10) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)