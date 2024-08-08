Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1831 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1831 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2205 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Kroha - September 16, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 S at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1831 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search