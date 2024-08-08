Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1831 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2205 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
