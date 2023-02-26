Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1831 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 3 Pfennig 1831 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1831 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1831 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1831 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

