Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1831 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1831 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
