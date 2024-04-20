Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6187 $
Price in auction currency 5800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6491 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
