Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6187 $
Price in auction currency 5800 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6491 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award" at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

