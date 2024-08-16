Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1829

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1829 S
10 Thaler 1829 S
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Thaler 1829 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1829 S
5 Thaler 1829 S
Average price 7600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1829 S
Reverse Ducat 1829 S
Ducat 1829 S
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 25

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1829 S
Reverse Thaler 1829 S
Thaler 1829 S
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 127
Obverse Thaler 1829 S Mining
Reverse Thaler 1829 S Mining
Thaler 1829 S Mining
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1829 S
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1829 S
2/3 Thaler 1829 S
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1829 S
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1829 S
1/3 Thaler 1829 S
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1829 S
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1829 S
1/6 Thaler 1829 S
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1829 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1829 S
1/12 Thaler 1829 S
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 27

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1829 Hard Work Award
Reverse Thaler 1829 Hard Work Award
Thaler 1829 Hard Work Award
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 34
