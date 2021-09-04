Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,708)
- Weight 8,254 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1097 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
