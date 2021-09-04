Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,708)
  • Weight 8,254 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1097 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1829 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search