1/3 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (5)