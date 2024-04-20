Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
