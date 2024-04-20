Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Kroha - January 1, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

