Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (6)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15196 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
16490 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
