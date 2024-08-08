Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 10 Thaler 1829 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (6)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15196 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
16490 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1829 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search