10 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1)