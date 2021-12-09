Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1829 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1829 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1829 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2678 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (6)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - December 10, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 15, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 15, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Nomisma - October 14, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1829 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search