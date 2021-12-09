Thaler 1829 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2678 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (12) VF (2) No grade (1)