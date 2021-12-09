Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1829 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2678 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 15, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1829 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
