Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1829 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1829 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2330 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2134 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 S at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

