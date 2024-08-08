Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2330 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2134 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
