Ducat 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1829 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2330 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (14) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Höhn (1)

Künker (10)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)