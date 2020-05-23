Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
