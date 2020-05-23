2/3 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6)