Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 460. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
