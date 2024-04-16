Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 460. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1829 S at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

