Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2191 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
