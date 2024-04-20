1/12 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2191 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.

