Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1829 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1829 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2191 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (6)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1829 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1829 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search