Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1836 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1836 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1836 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 938 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12889 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 G "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

