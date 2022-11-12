Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1836 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1836 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 938 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12889 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
